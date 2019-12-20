Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Middle’s Don Hatcher (center) is fouled going to the basket by Ocean City’s Brad Jamison (33) and Mike Rhodes. Middle’s Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ocean City’s Gannon Brady (10) is trippep up by Middle’s Dom Caraballo (11). Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle’s Kiyel Flanders (5)shoots over MIke Rhodes of Ocean City. Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle Township vs. Ocean City boys Basketball, Friday Dec. 20, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
OCEAN CITY — Gannon Brady and Tom Finnegan could have been at some indoor batting cage sharpening their baseball skills Friday night.
Instead, the duo showed why they are two of South Jersey’s top athletes.
The two baseball standouts each scored 23 points to lead the Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 65-48 win over Middle Township in the season opener for both Cape-Atlantic League schools.
“I’m a big fan of multiple-sport athletes,” Ocean City coach John Bruno said. “If you can grab success in one area, it just carries over to the next.”
Brady, a 6-foot junior, has committed to play baseball at Fordham University. Finnegan, a 6-5 sophomore, has committed to pitch at Vanderbilt, one of the nation’s top college programs. Ocean City also features multiple-sport athletes in football standouts Joe Repetti, Mike Rhodes and Brad Jamison.
“I just like to keep loose in the offseason,” Brady said. “Put the bat down for a little bit. It’s awesome to play with my friends. I wouldn’t lose the high school experience of playing basketball.”
Finnegan said he too enjoys taking a break from baseball.
“It’s good to play with your friends,” he said. “It can kind of get boring being in the (batting) cage 12 months a year.”
Friday marked the return of Middle Township coach Tom Feraco, who stepped down after the 2015-16 season.
Feraco led the Panthers to three state titles, and he finished his first tenure with a 719-251 record in 35 seasons.
The game turned in Ocean City’s favor late in the third quarter. At the time, Middle led 41-39 and not only had the lead but the momentum.
“We just had to keep our composure,” Brady said. “They were making all their shots. They weren’t going to shoot like that the whole game.”
The Red Raiders closed the quarter with an 11-0 run to turn a two-point deficit into a 50-41 lead.
Finnegan started the run with a basket in the lane. Brady followed with back-to-back baskets, the second a backdoor layup off a pass from Finnegan.
Brady then found Finnegan open on the perimeter for a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left.
Rhodes finished the surge when he grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with six seconds left in the quarter.
“This is probably the closest team I’ve ever played on,” Brady said. “We’re all really close friends. We’re a tight-knit group. We communicate really well and that helps on the court.”
Ocean City controlled the fourth quarter. Middle relied on its perimeter shooting, sinking nine 3-pointers in the first three quarters. The Panthers sank just one 3 in the final eight minutes.
“We just got beaten up,” Feraco said. “Give Ocean City credit. It was their aggressiveness and our turnovers. We got beat on the backboards and turned it over too much. That’s a bad mix.”
