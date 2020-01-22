The Ocean City High School girls basketball team beat Cedar Creek 41-32 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game at Cedar Creek on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders improved to 7-5.
Abbey Fenton scored 19 for Ocean City. Marin Panico added eight. Marlee Brestle and Lauren Mirsky scored three apiece. Other scorers were Emma Finnegan (4), Megan Crawford (2), Avery Jackson (2) and Stephanie Carey (1).
Tay Tay Parker scored 19 for Cedar Creek (3-8). Ashley Nicolichia scored seven. Jezlyn Cross and Gabbie Luko added four and two points, respectively.
Ocean City: 15 7 7 12−41
Cedar Creek: 3 8 9 12−32
Absegami 49,
Oakcrest 27
Haleigh Schafer led Absegami with 23 points. Gianna Hafner scored eight. Gelasia Nurse added four. Other scorers were Grace McFarland (3) and Iggy Crandell (2). The Braves improved to 7-4.
Nay Nay Clark scored 18 for Oakcrest (3-9). Nephtalie Dorce scored three. Chi Chi Ibeawuchi, Alexia Bey and Jackie Cooper added three points apiece.
Oakcrest: 4 10 8 5−27
Absegami: 10 12 15 12−49
No. 9 Mainland Reg. 52,
Lower Cape May Reg. 12
Madison Hafetz and Kaitlyn Boggs each scored 14 for Mainland (9-3). Kylee Watson added 10. Cadence Fitzgerald scored six. Lila Schoen (4), Kareema Rex (2) and Kelly Haines (2) also scored.
Molly McGuigan scored four for Lower Cape May (1-11). Lindsay Holden and Alyssa Wagner scored three apiece. Athena Bennett added two.
Mainland: 19 20 13 0−52
LCMR: 5 2 3 2−12
From Tuesday
Holy Spirit 67,
Cape May Tech 54
Kira Murray scored 19 for Holy Spirit. Francesca Florio added 11, and Sophia Pasquale added 10. Angelina Bell scored nine. Julianna Lynch (8), Maggie Cella (3) and Megan Erdman (2) also scored.
Emily Pasceri had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Cape May Tech. Leah Williams finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kennedy Campbell added 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals. Other scorers were Alex Garcia (5), Isabella Schmucker (5) and Olivia Albrecht (1).
Holy Spirit: 16 15 19 17−67
Cape May Tech: 9 14 13 18−54
Southern Reg. 48,
Brick Twp. 46, OT
Sam Del Rio scored 17 for Southern. Kaela Curtin added 14 (7-5). Sarah Lally finished with eight. Alex Mattner (4), Summer Davis (3) and Kylie Conner (2) also scored.
Emma Carpino scored 19 for Brick. Emily Rossini finished with 10 (3-8). Sonja Andersen added nine. Rian Stainton and Erika Cameron scored two apiece. Lauren Washco had four.
Southern: 8 5 11 15 9−48
Brick: 9 9 12 9 7−48
Lacey Twp. 68,
Lakewood 40
Sarah Zimmerman scored 24 points for Lacey Township (6-5). Riley Giordano contributed 11 and Cayli Biele had eight. Also scoring for the Lions: McKayla Mooney (7); Maddie Bell (6); Madison MacGillivray (6); Nicole Coraggio (4); Riley Mahan (2).
Aysha Diawara led Lakewood (0-11) with 19 points.
Lakewood: 17 5 6 12−40
Lacey Twp.: 17 20 9 22−68
Girls swimming
Toms River East 114,
Lacey Twp. 55
At Lacey Twp., yards
200 Medley Relay—T (Megan Currie, Venise Mandana, Healy Clara, Gabbi Cabezas) 2:12.35; 200 Freestyle—Jell Ferone T 2:29.35; 200 IM—Olivia Casella T 2:45.87; 50 Freestyle—Bella Storino T 27.91; 100 Butterfly—Bella Storino T 1:15.05; 100 Freestyle—Rachel Marione L 1:06.06; 500 Freestyle—Haily Faulkner T 6:44.27; 200 Freestyle Relay—T (Erin Beaudry, Gabbi Cabezas, Emma Cartnick, Ariel Baiano) 2:01.61; 100 Backstroke—Ariel Baiano T 1:13.66; 100 Breaststroke—Rachel Marione L 1:28.88; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Maddisyn Vaccaro, Coralea Kravanja, Victoria Bailey, Rachel Marione) 4:51.21..
Records—Toms River 2-5, Lacey 1-7.
