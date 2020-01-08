The Ocean City High School wrestling team beat Mainland Regional 60-21 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference match in Ocean City on Wednesday.
Nine Red Raiders got pins to improve to 3-2, including Gavin Gregorec (113 pounds), Tommy Oves (145), Aiden Fischer (182) and Nick Sannino (285). Also winning by fall for O.C. were Jon Wootton (120), Mike Young (126), Jacob Wilson (152), Joey Garcia (160) and Sam Williams (170). Charley Cossaboone (138) won by forfeit.
The Mustangs fell to 3-5.
Zachary Podolnick beat Dominic 12-8 at 106 pounds for Mainland. Will Gandy (132) won by fall in 30 seconds, and Samuel Epstein pinned Aiden Nelson in 1:09.
106— Zachary Podolnick M d. Dominic Morrill 12-8; 113— Gavin Gregorec O p. Harry Franks (6:44); 120— Jon Wootton O p. Logan Sands (1:05); 126— Mike Young O p. Jackson Waters (0:21); 132— Will Gandy M p. Louie Williams (0:30); 138— Charley Cossaboone O by forfeit; 145— Tommy Oves O p. Isael Serra (1:53); 152— Jacob Wilson O p. Juan Lopez (1:49); 160— Joey Garcia O p. Jake Pokrass (0:29); 170— Sam Williams O p. Robert Sheeler (2:36); 182— Aiden Fischer O p. Anthony Gerace (1:32); 195— Samuel Epstein M p. Aidan Nelson (1:09); 220— Christopher Campbell M dq. Matt Christy; 285— Nick Sannino O p. Shaquan Henry (1:34).
Records— Ocean City 3-2, Mainland 3-5.
Match began at 126
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 59,
Brick Twp. 9
106— Conor Collins S p. Brady Rasnow (1:00); 113— Pat Iacoves S by forfeit; 120— Jayson Scerbo S p. Vincent Spampanato (0:26); 126— Nick Bennett S tf. Trevor Thorpe 18-3 (5:59); 132— Matt Brielmeier S by forfeit; 138— Eddie Hummel S by forfeit; 145— Evan Graczyk S md. Dean Canfield 10-0; 152— Cole Velardi S d. Alan Choback 4-0; 160— Robert Woodcock D tf. Ben Tang 19-3 (3:43); 170— Brock Lefkus S d. Matthew Nagib 7-2; 182— Jake DeDreux B d. Colin Boero 10-6; 195— Stephen Jennings S d. Hao Tang 6-5; 220— Daniel Bermudez B by forfeit; 285— JT Cornelius S p. Anthony Goncalves (2:32).
Records— Southern 6-0, Brick 3-2-1.
Boys basketball
Hammonton 49,
Pennsville 42
Zach Manorowitz had 25 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals for Pennsville (2-3). David Muntz added 11 points. Marquez Mitchell scored four, and Nate Jones scored two. Hammonton fell to 3-3. No other information was available.
Pennsville: 10 11 11 10−42
Hammonton: 10 8 12 19−49
Atlantic Christian 59,
Cape May Tech 36
Ben Noble had 24 points, four assists and five steals for Atlantic Christian. Landon Shivers added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Other scorers were Dan Roland (10), Mark Rosie (6) and Aaron Glancey (2).
Dylan Delvecchio had 18 points for Cape May Tech. James Longstreet added 10. No other information was available.
Cape May Tech: 12 6 10 8−36
Atlantic Chr.: 11 25 10 13−59
From Tuesday
Wildwood 68,
Cumberland Reg. 44
Karl Brown led the Warriors with 16 points and six rebounds. Seamus Fynes had 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Ernie Troiano had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Max McGrath scored seven points. Omariam McNeal and Troiano each had six. Kevin Hernandez, Joel Robinson and Ethan Bruke each scored two.
For the Colts, Ethan Turner led with 13 points and two rebounds. Ronald Smith scored 11, Kyion Barnes eight, Davion Morris four, Myles Timmons four, Matthew Wade two and Michael Willis two.
Cumberland: 8 5 16 15− 44
Wildwood: 17 26 13 12− 68
Atlantic Christian 64,
King’s Christian 34
Senior Ben Noble had 19 points five assists and five steals. Junior Landon Shivers 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Senior Dan Roland had eight points points, two rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore Aaron Glancey added nine points and four steals. Junior Jacob Rosie had six rebounds and two points.
Matt DiFazio scored 12 points for King’s Christian.
Atlantic Chr.: 13 20 17 14− 56
Kings Christian: 10 10 7 7− 46
Girls basketball
From Tuesday
Lacey Twp, 52,
Point Pleasant Boro 45
Sarah Zimmerman had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Lacey (3-3). Riley Giordano had eight points and six rebounds, and Maddie Bell had nine points and seven rebounds. Cayli Biele added seven points. Other scorers were Nicole Coraggio (10), Riley Mahan (4) and McKayla Mooney (2).
PPB: 6 14 14 11−45
Lacey Twp.: 14 13 13 12−52
Cumberland Reg. 41,
Clayton 22
Taleah Robinson scored 17 for Cumberland. Aniah Hitchens added nine, and Cioni Simmons added eight. Reonna Givens and Alex Hitchner scored six and one, respectively.
Jillian Cox had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks for Clayton. Tianna Rogers added six points, two assists and two steals. Other scorers were Rebecca Gourley (3), Gianna Ettore (2), Caitlin Prior (2) and Anastacia Scott (1).
Cumberland: 7 6 17 11−41
Clayton: 1 10 4 7−22
Absegami 46,
Lower Cape May Reg. 21
Haleigh Shaffer led the Braves with 14 points. Ang Pollino added 12. Gianna Hafner scored seven, Gelasia Nurse six, Sophia Marsico four, Iggy Campbell two and Gianna Baldino one.
Alyssa Wagner scored eight for the Caper Tigers. Lindsay Holden added seven. Emma Muldon (3), Molly McGuigan (3) and Emma Lee (1) scored.
Absegami: 19 10 2 15− 46
Lower cape May: 4 6 4 7− 21
Glassboro 55,
Hammonton 49
Alexis Davis had 24 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals for Glassboro (6-1).
Emma Peretti scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds for Hammonton (2-2). Jada Thompson and Kristina Washington added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Remy Smith had four points.
Hammonton: 16 5 12 10−49
Glassboro: 14 16 12 13−55
Girls swimming
From Tuesday
Cape May Tech 118,
Our Lady of Mercy 50
At Cape May Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay— O (C. Volkmann, L. Kazan, I. Rossi, L Sepers) N/A; 200 Freestyle— Cameron Muir C 2:19.72; 200 IM— Kaitlyn Crouthamel C 2:16.98; 50 Freestyle— Lindsay Robbins C 27.08; 100 Butterfly— Jayne Seitz C 1:15.65; 100 Freestyle— Cameron Muir CMT 1:06.13; 00 Freestyle—Robbins C 5:35.54; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Crouthamel, Alyssa Hicks, Muir, Robbins) 1:53.12; 100 Backstroke— Crouthamel C 1:04.98; 100 Breaststroke— Fredericks C 1:24.82; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Muir, Ruby Redmond, Robbins, Crouthamel) 4:14.82.
