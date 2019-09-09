Reese Bracken scored twice to lead the Lower Cape May Regional field hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a nonconference game Monday
Sabrina Faulkner, Maggie Boyle and Anna Franklin each scored once For the Caper Tigers. Bracken, Faulkner and Emma Golden each had an assist. Makayla Hueber made four saves.
Bianca Valecca and Adrianna Dodge each scored and had an assist for the Villagers.
Oakcrest 2,
Buena Reg. 1
Katelyn Ancharski scored twice for the Falcons (1-1). Sarah Brosman had two assists. Natalie Ampole scored the lone goal for the Chiefs (0-2). Giovanna Staropoli made five saves.
Southern Reg. 3
Wall Twp. 0
Kiera Lyons, Maitland Demand and Emily Raylman each scored once for the Rams (2-0). Demand and Kate O’Boyle each had an assist. Maddy Brown made four saves.
Wall fell to 1-1.
Cumberland Reg. 2
Highland Reg. 1
Regan McQuilkin and Caitlin Novack scored for the Colts (2-2). Laura Bowen had an assist. Madeline Ott made six saves.
Barnegat 1,
Lacey Twp. 0
Brooke West scored unassisted in overtime for the Bengals (2-1). Patricia Tanola made three saves.
Haley Billhardt made 10 saves for the Lions (0-1).
Clearview Reg. 9
Hammonton 0
Alexis DeRosa made 21 saves for the Blue Devils (0-2).
Sam Johnson, Allie Palumbo and Abby Vesey each scored twice for the Pioneers (2-0). Palumbo also had two assists. Grace Trovato, Gabby Andres and Gigi McAlpin each scored once. Nevaeh Deichert made one save.
Holy Spirit 1,
Cedar Creek 0
The Spartans’ Kira Murray scored off an assist from Megan Erdman. Lauren Mevoli made six saves for Holy Spirit (2-0).
Gabbie Luko made six saves for the Pirates (1-2).
Girls tennis
Our Lady of Mercy 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Buena Reg.
Singles— Grace Hamburg d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Lia D’Orio d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-2; Maris Horner d. Shelby Fulmer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Julie Andaloro-Jessica Haddad d. Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez 6-4, 6-1; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli d. Gianna Leslie-Veronica Butler 6-0, 6-0.
Records— OLMA 2-1; Buena Reg. 0-2.
Central Reg. 4,
Southern Reg. 1
At Southern Reg.
Singles—Brittany Gable d. Ella Brown 6-4, 6-3; Bethany Suarez d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-4, 6-4; Hannah Costa d. Gabby Bates 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles— Cassidy Krill-Gianna DeSilva d. Sarah Pampalone-Tiffany Ortner 4-6, 7-6 10-5: Ruthi Gandhi-Erica Scheinberg d. Marissa Sciallo-Kaitlyn Murphy 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Records— Central Reg. 4; Southern Reg. 1.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Khushi Thakkar d. Anne Dominique 6-0, 6-0; Madi Hafetz d. Francheska Vera 6-1, 6-1; Charlotte Walcoff d. Dulce Garcia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Hannah Carson-Anna Geubtner d. Jenaya Cruz-Ariana Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Ella Post-Lexi Jacob d. Maryfer Garcia-Lisett Cruz 6-0, 6-1.
Records— Mainland 3-0; Bridgeton 0-2.
Millville 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Atlantic City
Singles— Anna Azari d. Juliet Loftus 7-5, 6-1; Phoebe Baldasarre d. Madison Condurso 6-1, 6-4; Karleigh McCafferty d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-0
Doubles— Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan d. Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Rebecca Butcher-Emily Bishop d. Serena Su-Ajra Jabin 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.
Records— Millville 5-0; Atlantic City 0-2.
Salem 5, Wildwood 0
At Salem
Singles— Toni Almond d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-1; Jackie Prater d. Shayna Carter 6-1, 6-1; Aaliyah Holden d. India McClendon 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles— Chloe Hess-Bria Lewis d. Marisa Gomez-Laura Palaicios 6-1, 6-0; Lorren Richards-Monesha Owens d. Faith Hurst-Emeli Matias 6-0, 4-6, 7-6.
Records— Salem 2-0; Wildwood 0-1.
Clearview Reg. 5,
Hammonton 0
At Hammonton
Singles—Carlee Cristella d. Sophia Donio 6-1, 6-2; Emily Miscioscia d Krista Tzaferos 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Samantha Deeney d. Emily Walters 8-6, 6-2.
Doubles—Grace D’Amico-Madeeha Fatima d. Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa 6-4, 6-2; Richardson Heike-Ariana Rivera d. Mia Ballaro-Savanna Perry 6-1, 0-6.
Records— Clearview 2-0; Hammonton 0-2.
Cedar Creek 4,
Middle Twp. 1
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Charisse Tigrado CC d. Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford CC d. Abigail Smith 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Golebiewski CC d. Sarina Wen 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles— Ava Elisano-Riley Rekuc MT d. Tarani Nethagami-Kat Pacheco 7-5, 6-3; Rebecca Einwec-Julia Flynn CC d. Samantha Payne-Jenna DiPasquale 6-4, 7-6.
Records— Cedar Creek 2-2; Middle 1-3.
Lower cape May Reg. 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Pleasantville
Singles— Emily Worster d. Yani Mcneil 6-1, 6-2; Viktoria Simonsen d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-3, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Imane Wicks 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— Hope Sandhoff-Abby Sachs d. Christie Paul-Diana St. Martin 6-0, 6-0; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin d. Keanni Dupont-Ke’Najia Jamison 6-3, 6-2.
Records— LCM 2-0; Pleasantville 1-2.
From Sunday
Vineland 3,
Woodstown 2
At Vineland
No further information was available
Records— Vineland 2-1; Woodstown 1-3.
Millville 5,
Barnegat 0
At Millville
Singles— Anna Azari d. Madison Linton 6-1, 6-2; Phoebe Baldasarre d. Lily Spagnola 6-2, 6-2; Karleigh McCafferty d. Alianna Aguiar 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Phoebe Baldasarre-Adonai Martinez d. Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez 7-5, 6-0; Emily Bishop-Rebecca Butcher d. Paige Menegus 6-3, 6-2.
Records— Millville 4-0; Barnegat 1-2.
