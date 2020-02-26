Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Middle Township’s Karl Giulian, front, wrestles Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160-pound bout during the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School on Wednesday. Giulian won the bout. {standaloneHead}Region 8 wrestling{/standaloneHead}
St. Augustine’s Dennis Virelli wrestles Kingsway’s Noah Falabella in the 170 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Absegami’s Isaac Ingram wrestles Delsea’s Pierce Lightfoot in the 182 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Absegami’s Quinn McLaughlin reacts after defeating Highland’s Izaiah Otero in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Augustine’s Nick Marshall wrestles Washington Township’s Dominic Oetracci in the 182 lb.s weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Township’s Karl Giulan defeats Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Township’s Karl Giulan defeats Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Absegami’s Isaac Ingram wrestles Delsea’s Pierce Lightfoot in the 182 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Absegami’s Quinn McLaughlin defeats Highland’s Izaiah Otero in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional’s Samuel Epstein wrestles Pennsville’s Dalton Beals in the 195 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Township’s Karl Giulan defeats Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Augustine’s Dennis Virelli wrestles Kingsway’s Noah Falabella in the 170 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Augustine’s Nick Marshall wrestles Washington Township’s Dominic Oetracci in the 182 lb.s weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Augustine’s Nick Marshall wrestles Washington Township’s Dominic Oetracci in the 182 lb.s weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Township’s Karl Giulian, front, wrestles Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160-pound bout during the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School on Wednesday. Giulian won the bout. {standaloneHead}Region 8 wrestling{/standaloneHead}
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Augustine’s Dennis Virelli wrestles Kingsway’s Noah Falabella in the 170 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145-pound weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament in Egg Harbor Township.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Isaac Ingram wrestles Delsea’s Pierce Lightfoot in the 182 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Quinn McLaughlin reacts after defeating Highland’s Izaiah Otero in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Augustine’s Nick Marshall wrestles Washington Township’s Dominic Oetracci in the 182 lb.s weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Fans record the action during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Middle Township’s Karl Giulan defeats Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Middle Township’s Karl Giulan defeats Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Isaac Ingram wrestles Delsea’s Pierce Lightfoot in the 182 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Fans get emotional during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami’s Quinn McLaughlin defeats Highland’s Izaiah Otero in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland Regional’s Samuel Epstein wrestles Pennsville’s Dalton Beals in the 195 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Middle Township’s Karl Giulan defeats Williamstown’s Matt Curran in the 160 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Augustine’s Dennis Virelli wrestles Kingsway’s Noah Falabella in the 170 lb. weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Augustine’s Nick Marshall wrestles Washington Township’s Dominic Oetracci in the 182 lb.s weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Augustine’s Nick Marshall wrestles Washington Township’s Dominic Oetracci in the 182 lb.s weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament, in Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sean Cowan started wrestling about nine years ago, developing a desire to compete at the highest level.
The Absegami High School freshman displayed that passion Wednesday night.
Cowan pinned Khale Wise of Clayton in 2 minutes, 22 seconds to win a 113-pound, first-round bout at the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Cowan, who improved to 29-6, placed third at the District 32 tournament Sunday.
“It’s amazing,” said Cowan, 14, of Galloway Township. “I’m just trying to go as far as I can. I just want to go out there and show who I am.”
The regional tournament continues 5:30 p.m. Friday with the quarterfinals and the semifinals and championships at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City from March 5-7.
The first-round winners Wednesday are guaranteed wrestleback matches if they lose in the next rounds, which means they are still in contention to advance to states.
Cowan will wrestle Timber Creek’s Chris Hoskin (27-7) in the quarterfinals.
“I love the pressure (of the regional tournament),” Cowan said. “That’s why I like wrestling. I want to wrestle the best. It’s an awesome atmosphere.”
Many Press-area wrestlers also advanced in the tournament.
Lower Cape May Regional junior Wesley Tosto won his first-bound bout with a 7-2 decision over Middle Township’s Evan Dugan at 126.
“It’s good for me mentally,” Tosto said when asked about advancing past the first round.
“It really boosted my confidence. I needed that after a tough district loss in the finals.”
Last season, Tosto lost in the opening round at regions. The 16-year-old from Lower Township was pleased when he walked off the mat Wednesday
Tosto, who improved to 29-7, jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in his first-round bout, which he said is his goal every match.
The junior will wrestle Woodstown’s Paul Labonne (18-11) in the quarterfinals.
“I’m going for a region title,” Tosto said. “That’s what I hope for. I know I can keep winning if I use my attacks. If I get ahead, I can just hold on.”
Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz earned a 6-3 decision over St. Augustine Prep freshman Richie Grungo at 145. The match was scoreless after the first period.
Aretz, who placed fourth at districts last winter, had never quali fied for regions prior to Wednesday.
“It feels good,” Aretz said. “After last year, I was really disappointed. I really wanted to show up good this year.”
Aretz wrestles Gateway’s Kodi Petroski (30-3) in the quarterfinals.
“I knew I had a tough kid (Grungo) off the bat,”Aretz said. “But I just wanted to get it done and move onto Friday.”
Middle Township senior Karl Giulian earned a 7-3 decision over Williamstown’s Matt Curran at 160. Giulian, who had a 5-0 lead early in the match, wrestled Curran in the District 31 semifinals.
“(Curran) is a good wrestler,” Giulian said. “I watched my video from districts. It was only a 4-3 (decision), so I knew what I was going for this time.”
Giulian advanced to regions three of the four years he wrestled at Middle but never qualified for states.
“That has been the goal,” he said. “It hasn’t happened yet. So, I hope to make it happen this year.
“I’m feeling pretty good in the practice room. I just have to perfect some things and apply them to the mat.”
Oakcrest senior Hayden Horsey earned a 4-3 decision over Absegami’s John Devlin at 120. Horsey, who won the District 30 title last winter, finished second last week.
Horsey did not want his senior campaign ending in the first round of regions.
“It was a big goal of mine to win districts this year,” said Horsey, 17, of Mays Landing. “But all I can do now is keep winning and see how far I can go.”
Hayden, along with his twin brothers, Hogan (106) and Hunter (113), all qualified for regions.
Hogan Horsey won the district title and did not wrestle Wednesday. Hunter Horsey earned a 12-7 decision in his first round bout.
Hayden Horsey, who plans to wrestle in college, will wrestle Southern Regional’s Jayson Scerbo in the quarterfinals.
“I’m going to try and leave it all out in the mat,” Hayden said. “This could be the last time I ever step on a high school mat. I’m going to try hard every match.”
Other first-round wins Wednesday included: George Rhodes (Absegami) and Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine) at 170, Luke Maxwell (Buena) and Nick Marshall (St. Augustine) at 182, Dave Dutra (Vineland) and Sean Connelly (Lower) at 220, and JT Cornelius (Southern Regional) and Kurt Driscoll (Holy Spirit) at 285.
Region 8 wrestling
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Region 8 wrestling
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.