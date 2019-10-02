Summer Reimet scored twice for Ocean City High School girls soccer Wednesday in their 5-0 win over Mainland Regional High School in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, Ocean City was led by Reimet with the two goals and an assist.
Faith Slimmer, Paige Panico and Delaney Lappin scored once each. Slimmer and Carly Reighard had an assist each.
Abbey Fenton made eight saves for the shutout.
Mainland’s Katie Bretones had 12 saves.
Jackson Memorial 3,
No. 6 Southern Reg. 1
Jackson Memorial (12-0) had goals from Jessica Smink, Lyndsi Beal and Hannah Reese.
Brooke McKown made 11 saves.
Brookelle Kline scored for The Press Elite 11 No. 6 Southern Regional (6-4) on an assist from Gianna Simon.
Riley Chenoweth-Hafner and Lindsey Selert had six saves each.
Lacey Twp. 3,
Jackson Liberty 1
Lacey Township (5-5-1) was led by Katie Patterson with two goals and an assist.
Rosio Cardenas had one goal. Stephanie Wollman and Abby Stephens had an assist each.
Nicole Coraggio made four saves.
Sienna Boan scored for Jackson Liberty (4-6). Hailey Wiese had 15 saves.
Triton 7,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Triton (7-2-1) was led by Alyssa Gargiulo with two goals.
Jenna Kolacz, Brittany Boyle, Gianna Walker, Kendyl Fine and Emily Martin scored one goal each.
Boyle, Martin and Sage Rowley had an assist each. Michaela Graham made one save.
Sara-Kate Cassidy had 11 saves for Cumberland Regional (1-12).
From Tuesday
Wildwood Catholic 5,
St. Joseph 0
Wildwood Catholic (6-2-2) was lead by Roan Jacquelin and Gwen Orlowicz with two goals each.
Marianna Papazaglou had one goal and two assists. Orlowicz, Carly Murphy and Cassidy Robb had one assist each. Leona Macrina had the shutout with two saves.
Fallon Lyons made 14 saves for St. Joseph (0-7).
Absegami 1,
Cedar Creek 0
Absegami (6-4-1) was led by a Gianna Baldino goal on an assist from Emily Johnson.
Rebecca Silipena made eight saves. Olivia Vanelli had four saves for Cedar Creek (6-5-1).
