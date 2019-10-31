The Ocean City High School girls soccer team beat eighth-seeded Cherry Hill West 1-0 in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals at home Thursday.
For Ocean City, Summer Reimet scored in the 79th minute with an assist from Faith Slimmer. Abbey Fenton made nine saves.
The top-seeded Red Raiders will face fifth-seeded Toms River South in the semifinal at home Monday.
For Cherry Hill West, Michaela Auguadro made nine saves.
The Red Raiders are ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.
S.J. Group III playoffs
Quarterfinals
(3) Mainland Reg. 3,
(11) Lacey Twp. 2, OT
Camryn Dirkes had a goal and an assist for Mainland (14-6). Julia Kaes and Gina Geraci each scored once, and Anna Paytas added an assist. Katie Bretones made eight saves.
Kelly Weaver scored twice for Lacey (7-11-2). Amira Cardenas and Juliana Rettino had an assist apiece. Nicole Coraggio made 12 saves.
Mainland will travel to second-seeded Gloucester Tech for their semifinal game Monday.
S.J. Group I playoffs
Quarterfinals
(6) Buena Reg. 1,
(3) Schalick 0
Olivia Dortu scored for Buena (13-4-3). Jessica Perella made 16 saves.
Phoebe Kolbe made five saves for Schalick (16-5).
Buena will play the winner of second-seeded Woodstown and seventh-seeded Clayton on Monday.
S.J. Non-Public B playoffs
Quarterfinals
(6) Wardlaw-Hartridge 3,
(3) Our Lady of Mercy 2
Isabella Wysocki scored twice for Wardlaw-Hartridge. Angelina Vargas had a goal and an assist. Gabriella Wysocki, Loveleen Sindhar and Samantha Gordon each had an assist. Nikolette Aponte made six saves.
Emma Hess scored both goals for Our Lady of Mercy. Olivia Fiocchi and Giana Patitucci each had an assist. Isabella Testa made 14 saves.
Other games
Atlantic Christian 6,
Kings Christian 0
Chloe Vogel had two goals and two assists for Atlantic Christian (13-2). Eden Wilson had a goal and an assist. Reyna Lewis, Emily Kelley and Maddie DeNick added a goal apiece. Paige Noble had an assist.
For Kings Christian, Kylie Ryan made nine saves.
Boys soccer
Pilgrim Academy 2,
Atlantic Christian 0
Geon Smallwood scored both goals for Pilgrim.
For Atlantic Christian, Mark Rosie made eight saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.