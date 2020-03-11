Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The state high school boys basketball championships will not be played at Rutgers University this weekend.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon the games will be played at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County. However, LehighValleyLive.com reported Wednesday night the school will not be used as the site, according to Phillipsburg School District administration.
An NJSIAA spokesperson would not comment and said an update will be provided Thursday.
Rutgers has canceled all third-party events at its athletic facilities because of COVID-19.
The Non-Public Group finals are scheduled to be played at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday. Wildwood Catholic won the South Jersey Non-Public B championship Wednesday, and St. Augustine Prep won South Jersey Non-Public A. The Public Group finals are scheduled for Sunday. The first session will have games at noon and 2 p.m., and the second session will have games at 5 and 7.
“NJSIAA thanks Rutgers University for their continued hospitality, and we look forward to future events on campus,” according to a statement from the NJSIAA issued early Wednesday.
“NJSIAA continues to rely on directives from state, county and local public health officials as well as the New Jersey Department of Education. All NJSIAA events will continue to follow guidelines established by the CDC as they relate to mass gatherings and large community events.”
Ticket prices will be $5 for adults and $3 for students/seniors, per session.
Today’s Non-Public sectional finals will be played at locations around the state. Wildwood Catholic will be playing Rutgers Prep at Jackson Liberty in the South Jersey Non-Public B Final. While St. Augustine Prep will play Camden Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public A Final at Jackson Liberty.
All girls group finals are set to be played at RWJBarnabas Arena in Toms River, as originally scheduled.
