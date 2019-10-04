Sophia Ridolfo scored both goals in a 2-0 Buena Regional High School girls soccer win Friday against Overbrook in a inter-conference game.
Bridgette Gilliano made five saves for Buena Regional (7-1-3).
Samyah Barnes had nine saves for Overbrook (2-10-1).
Mainland Reg. 5,
Oakcrest 2
Gina Geraci and Camryn Dirkes had two goals each for Mainland Regional.
Sydney Kaes had one. Katie Bretones made seven saves.
Izzy Vieyra and Jasmine LeClair scored for Oakcrest. Maryn Olson and Gabbie Corchiani had the assists. Gabbie Gibson made 18 saves.
Buena Reg. 2,
Overbrook 0
Sophia Ridolfo scored twice for Buena Regional (7-1-3).
Bridgette Gilliano made five saves.
Samyah Barnes had nine saves for Overbrook (2-10-1).
Hammonton 2,
Deptford 1
Sarah Mento scored both goals for Hammonton (4-7-1).
Kendall Stansbury had an assist. Emma Peretti made seven saves.
Emily Owens scored for Deptford (4-9).
Williamstown 6,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Marissa Forant, Miranda Uzdavines and Kayla Dougherty led Williamstown (8-4-1) with a goal and an assist each.
Megan Tweed, Sabrina Baer and Haley Thiel had a goal each. Adrianna Cirucci, Marisa de la Chevrotiere and Madison Coyle had an assist each.
Cumberland Regional fell to 1-13.
Pennsville 7,
Wildwood 1
Hailei Parsons and Kate Samuels scored two goals each for Pennsville (5-6).
Teryn Johnson, Courtney Welch and Caroline Zullo had a goal each. Cheyanne Greenwood had two assists.
Wildwood fell to 4-7.
Cape May Tech 6,
Glassboro 0
Paige Dooley led Cape May Tech with three goals.
Alyssa Hicks, Emily Pasceri and Anna Smith had one each.
Darci Francisco had two assists. Emma Cleffi and Alyssa Gery had one each. Hailey Pinto had the shutout.
Vineland 1,
ACIT 0
Valerie Harris scored for Vineland (5-7) on an assist from Karli Cervini.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology fell to 4-9.
Ocean City 7,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Summer Reimet led Ocean City (12-1) with three goals.
Faith Slimmer had two goals. Katie Mazzitelli and Emily Benson had one each. Mazzitelli and Carly Reighard both had two assists. Hope Slimmer had one.
Abbey Fenton and Tori Vliet made a save each.
Kiara Soto had 13 saves for Lower Cape May Regional.
From Thursday
Egg Harbor Twp. 7,
Bridgeton 0
Gabby Germann, Samantha Murphy, Kara Semet, Isabella Leak, Karina Poveromo, Sam Vogt and Olivia Barney each scored once for the Eagles (9-3). Grace Baumgartel recorded her eighth shutout of the season.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-12.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.