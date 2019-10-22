Rosa Gil-Hernandez had a team-leading 12 kills to lead the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Hammonton in a nonconference match Tuesday.
The Greyhounds (16-5) won 25-18, 25-15.
Shania Watkins added nine kills. Yancely Hernandez had six kills for Pleasantville. No other information was available.
From Monday
Absegami CLINCHES CAL AMERICAN
The Braves (16-2) defeated Pleasantville 2-0 (25-22, 25-17) to capture the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title.
Absegami is undefeated in conference play.
Kaylin Flukey led with eight kills, seven digs and four aces. Angelina Pollino had seven kills and six digs. Kailyn Fortis had 18 assists.
For Pleasantville (15-5), Rosa Gil-Hernandez had a team-leading 12 assists to go with eight digs and one ace. Yancely Hernandez had 10 digs, eight kills and one block.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
The Mustangs (10-9) won 25-17, 23-25, 25-13.
Savannah Goff led with 15 service points, eight assists, three aces and three digs. Bella Canesi had 10 kills and five digs. Cadence Fitzgerald had 14 assists and three kills.
Olivia Stefano had nine kills, nine digs, eight service points and three aces for the Villagers (6-12). Ava Barrasso had 23 assists, four service points and a dig. Alice Cawley had seven kills, three digs and two service points.
Oakcrest 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
The Falcons won 25-19 23-25 25-11. For Oakcrest, Haley Duffy had 19 assists and nine digs. Emma McErlain had 10 digs and eight aces. Cassie booth had eight kills and two aces.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Red Bank Reg. 0
Lacey Township (7-12) beat Red Bank Regional (7-17) 25-11, 25-21.
Kailee Howard led Lacey with 11 service points, four aces, two digs and a kill.
Maggie Anne Hodges had five service points, three kills, two aces, a dig and an assist. Lacey McKim had eight assists, two aces and two service points.
