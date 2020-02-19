PLEASANTVILLE — The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team finally got the signature win it had been searching for all season Wednesday night.
Unfortunately for St. Joseph, the defeat probably cost the Wildcats a first-round home game in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament.
Alejandro Rosado sank a layup with 16 seconds left to propel the Greyhounds to an 82-79 win over the Wildcats in a CAL United Division game.
Issa Baker-Toombs sparked the Greyhounds with 33 points. His two free throws with five seconds left clinched the victory. Marquise McLaughlin made a key steal in the final seconds for the Greyhounds.
Marcus Pierce scored 21 for the Wildcats, and Arnaldo Rodriguez came off the bench to score 18.
St. Joe (18-4) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Pleasantville (12-11) played one of the CAL’s toughest schedules. But until Wednesday, the Greyhounds had walked away from their big games in frustration. Pleasantville had lost twice to Holy Spirit and Wildwood Catholic and once to Atlantic City.
Baker-Toombs helped change that narrative Wednesday. He wowed the home fans with his long-range shooting, sinking six 3-pointers.
Both teams learned Wednesday morning they had earned berths in the CAL tournament, which starts Monday. But for St. Joe, the result Wednesday will probably impact their seeding.
The CAL originally announced the Wildcats would be the No. 4 seed and host fifth-seeded Atlantic City in Monday’s first round.
But then the league confirmed that St. Joe and Atlantic City would switch seeds if St. Joe didn’t beat Pleasantville to continue on pace to be the United Division co-champion with Wildwood Catholic.
Pleasantville is the No. 7 seed and will play at second-seeded St. Augustine in Monday’s first-round.
The Greyhounds started fast Wednesday. Baker-Toombs sank four 3-pointers in the first two quarters to score 22 in the first half.
Pleasantville led by as many as nine in the second quarter.
But the Wildcats got a boost off the bench from Rodriguez, who sank two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the second quarter. His shooting helped the Wildcats cut Pleasantville’s lead to one at halftime.
Baker-Toombs didn’t score at the same pace in the third quarter but the rest of the Greyhounds stepped forward.
McLaughlin and Jules Sanchez sank back-to-back 3-pointers to put Pleasantville up 58-51 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
The Greyhounds appeared to be in control. They led by 10 with 3:47 left.
But Pleasantville rushed shots. Rodriguez and Pierce sparked a Wildcats comeback.
Pierce made a layup with 1:37 left to cut the Pleasantville lead to one.
The Wildcats got the ball back down one with 43 seconds left.
Pierce drove and scored with 34 seconds left.
Pleasantville answered when Sanchez drove the lane and found Rosado for a layup with 16 seconds left.
On St. Joe’s next possession, McLaughlin made a steal, and Baker-Toombs made two foul shots with five seconds left.
St. Joe missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
St. Joseph: 12 24 19 24 — 79
Pleasantville: 16 21 23 22- 82
