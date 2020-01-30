Henry Rovillard scored 23 points to help Holy Spirit High School boys basketball defeat Cedar Creek 60-49 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Christian Kalinowski contributed 12 points for the Spartans. Joe Glenn added 10. Also scoring for Spirit: Jahir Smith (4), Pat Owens (3), Jack Cella (2), Gavin Gillespie (2), Jamil Wilkins (2).
Najee Coursey scored 15 for the Pirates. Kyree Tinsley added 14. Also scoring for Cedar Creek: Elijah Small (5), Amanis Gresham(4), Tyree Burrell (4), Mikey Stokes (2).
Cedar Creek: 10 10 12 17−49
Holy Spirit:11 14 14 21−60
Clearview REGIONAL 58,
Hammonton 54
Mike Hamilton led Hammonton (4-10) with 12 points. John Andoloro added 11. Jaron Hill and Ryan Barts contributed 10 each. Isreal Reyes (6), Nick Panagopoylos (3), Chris Torres (1) and Tyler Lowe (1) rounded out the scoring.
Clearview improved to 10-6.
Clearview: 12 16 16 14−58
Hammonton: 12 7 14 21−54
Wildwood 51,
Pitman 27
Diante Miles scored 18 for Wildwood. Seamus Fynes added 10. Omarian McNeal had eight points, and Max McGrath had seven. Other scorers were Karl Brown (6) and Joel Robinson (2).
Pitman: 8 2 9 8−27
Wildwood: 10 14 8 19−51
Southern Reg. 29
Brick Memorial 25
Luke Infurna led Southern Regional (11-5) with 10 points. Jay Silva scored nine, and Ben Ridgway added eight. Matt Godfrey had two.
Brick Memorial fell to 4-11.
Brick: 13 6 4 2−25
Southern: 5 10 6 8−29
Highland Reg. 68,
Cumberland Reg. 31
Hunter Blessing scored 12 for Highland. Bobby Mullan and Ian Harvey scored 10 apiece. Da’Jon London and Jaedon Oneal each scored six. Deywilk Tavarez (9) and Noah Gorham (2) also scored.
Ethan Turner and Myles Simmons each scored 10 for Cumberland. Zackary Turner added six. Michael Willis (2), Davion Morris (2) and Ronald Smith (1) also scored.
Highland: 18 22 16 12−68
Cumberland: 5 4 10 12−31
From Wednesday
ACIT 60,
Millville 53
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 28 points for Atlantic County Institute of Technology (10-5). James Waugh added 14 and Ja’maine Davenport had seven. Jermaine Charles (5), Zaheer Owens (4) and Dylan Countouris (2) scored the remaining points.
Colby Etter and Romaine Rhett led Millville (7-9) with 18 points each. Jabre Kearney contributed seven. Darius Watson (5), Jabbar Barriento (3) and Randy Butler (2) also scored.
Millville: 10 19 8 16−53
ACIT: 17 13 12 18−60
No. 8 St. Augustine prep 73,
Bridgeton 48
Matthew Delaney scored 24 points for St. Augustine Prep (13-3). Elamarko Jackson added 21. Bradley Collott (4), Quinton Gormley (3), Xaiver Ernest (3), Lucas Rooney (3) and John Horner (2) also contributed for the Hermits, the No. 8 team in The Press Elite 11.
Antonio Sydnor and Jabril Bowman led Bridgeton (2-13) with 19 points each. Domitris Mosley (5), Ladarian Armstead (3) and Dallas Carper (2) scored the remaining baskets.
St. Augustine: 27 6 19 21−73
Bridgeton: 11 13 15 9−48
Toms River East 49,
Southern Reg. 40
Jay Silva scored 13 points for Southern Regional (10-5). Ben Ridgway and Cole Robinson added seven each. Nick Devan (5), Luke Infurna (4), Noah Wasacz (2) and Will Devane (2) also scored.
Toms River East improved to 6-8.
Southern: 11 10 8 11−40
Toms East: 9 17 10 13−49
Atlantic City 71,
Egg Harbor Twp. 51
Stephen Byard and Teriq Chapman both scored 15 points for Atlantic City (13-3). Ja’Heen Fredericks added 12, and Jayden Jones contributed 10. Kiraan Palms (9), Nassan Blakeley (3), Chad Lewis (2) and Myles Aikens (1) also scored.
DJ Germann led Egg Harbor Township (5-10) with 14 points. Ethan Dodd added 12 points. Carlos Lopez had eight. Isaiah Glenn (6), JJ Germann (5), Aaron Larramore (4), and Bryce Holden (2) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.
Atlantic City: 18 12 21 18−71
EHT: 9 13 17 12−51
Ocean City 65,
Wildwood 62
Diante Miles scored 24 points for Wildwood. Max McGrath added 14 and Karl Brown contributed 12. Seamus Fynes (5), Ernie Tri (3), Oariam McNeal (2) and Joel Robinson (2) also scored.
No further information was available.
Wildwood: 12 9 23 18−62
Ocean City: 20 17 10 18−65
