MOUNT HOLLY — Jack Rovillard sank the shot of the season so far for the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team Saturday afternoon.
Rovillard sank a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the regulation buzzer to force overtime in the Spartans' game against Cherokee.
The shot propelled Spirit to a 57-48 overtime win at the Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley Regional.
“It was really a surreal moment,” Rovillard said. “I threw it up, and it went in.”
Spirit took the lead in overtime for good when center Joe Glenn sank a layup off a pass from Christian Kalinowski with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left. Glenn was fouled and made the free throw to put the Spartans up 49-47.
Glenn finished with 13 points, and Jack Cella scored 11 for the Spartans (9-5).
Gavin Gibson scored 19 for Cherokee.
Rovillard’s shot came after Cherokee made one of its two free throws with 3.3 seconds left in regulation to build a three-point lead. He originally thought his shot would be short.
“I tried to get to a spot,” Rovillard. “When I saw it go in, I didn’t know what to think. This was a great team win.”
Holy Spirit 7 5 9 24 12 – 57
Cherokee 12 12 5 16 3 – 48
HS – H. Rovillard 6, Kalinowski 8, Cella 12, Glenn 13, Smith 11, J. Rovillard 7
Cherokee – Gibson 19, Panacio 1, DePhillips 3, Thomas 7, Armstrong-Thomas 5, Wixted 4, Stith 7, Distel 2
Atlantic City 60,
Glassboro 17
Stephen Byard scored 13 for the Vikings, who improved to 11-3 with their 10th straight win.
Glassboro 1 9 0 7 – 17
Atlantic City 14 6 23 17 - 60
GB – Allen 4, Leadum 5, Campbell 4, Long 3, Jackson 1
AC – Chapman 2, Byard 13, Blakeley 10, Daley 8, Palms 4, Lewis 4, Frederick 4, Jones 5, Mack 2, Watson 2, Pridgett-Hill 3, Cartagena 2
