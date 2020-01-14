Ryan Williams rebounded his own miss and scored with less than 10 seconds left in overtime to give the Vineland High School boys basketball team a 70-69 win over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday night.
Williams had 10 points for the Fighting Clan (2-6). Vamere Diggs scored 29, including five 3-pointers. Syncere Gray had 12, Azmir Kates eight.
Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez sparked the Eagles (2-7) with 25 and six 3-pointers. Ethan Dodd had 18, Isiah Walsh 12, JJ Germann seven, Anthony Colon five, Isaiah Glenn two.
Vineland: 15 21 11 15 8−70
EHT:118 12 15 17 7−60
NO. 4 St. Aug. Prep 54,
ACIT 43
Matthew Delaney scored 14 for the Hermits (7-2). Elamarko Jackson and Kevin Foreman each added 13. John Horner scored six, Keith Palek five, Brendan Wescott two, Quinton Gormley one.
James Waugh had a game-high 18 for the Red Hawks (5-4). Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann added 14. Ja’maine Davenport scored nine, Jermaine Charles two.
St. Augustine: 13 16 12 13−54
ACT: 11 14 4 14−43
Ocean City 60,
Absegami 26
Gannon Brady led the Red Raiders (4-6) with 15 points. Sam Burns added nine. Matt Rebock had seven. Tom Finnegan had six. Brady Rauner and Bradley Jamison each scored five. Joe Repetti scored four, Ben Hoag two, Will Drain two.
Andrew Baldino led the Braves (0-7) with eight. Rashad Allen scored five, Michael Fitten four, Devin Andermanis three, Danny Fuliciano three, Kamal Sears one.
Absegami:3 8 7 8−26
Ocean City:12 27 10 11−60
Wildwood 79,
Salem 65
Diante Miles had 25 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Warriors (7-3). Seamus Fynes added 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Karl Brown had 13 points and four rebounds.
Ernie Troiano had nine points, Omariam McNeal six. McNeal added six rebounds.
Wildwood: 14 18 26 21−79
Salem:17 21 15 12−65
Barnegat 50,
Jackson Memorial 47
Jaxon Baker led the undefeated Bengals (7-0) with 15 points. Isaiah Gerena and Jared Krey each scored 10. Nicholas Revello added eight, Brendan Revello five.
Matt Mahala led Jackson Memorial (6-3) with 15 points.
St. Joseph 68,
Cape May Tech 48
Marcus Pierce had 14 points for the Wildcats (7-1).
Daniel Skillings and Devon Theophile each scored 13. Jordan Stafford added 12. Ja’son Prevard and Jada Byers each scored four, Arnaldo Rodriguez three, Alanas Urbonas two.
Dylan Delvecchio led the Hawks (3-6) with 20 points. James Longstreet had 12. Devon Roach and Orlando Torres each scored seven, Judah Thomas two.
Millville 66,
Bridgeton 47
Romaine Rhett scored 25 for Millville (4-5).
Randy Butler had 14 points and 10 assists. Jabre Kearney added 14 points. Other scorers were Colby Etter (5), Jabbar Barriento (2), Jay’vion Ball (2) and Calem Bowman (2).
Jabril Bowman led Bridgeton with 15 points. Antonio Syndor added 13. Domitris Mosley had seven points, and Walt Williams had five. Other scorers were Deshawn Mosley (4) and Angel Smith (3). The Bulldogs fell to 2-6
Millville: 9 17 19 21−66
Bridgeton: 14 18 3 12−47
Cedar Creek 47,
Oakcrest 38
Najee Coursey scored 11 for the Pirates (5-2).
Mikey Stokes added nine, Isaiah Valentin eight, Kyree Tinsley seven, Brian Kurz three, Elijah Smalls three.
Nissim Respes led the Falcons (1-7) with 11 points. Angel Casanova scored eight. Jahlil. Kearney and AJ Reeves each added seven. Mike O’Brien had three, Colin Veltri two.
Cedar Creek: 10 18 11 8− 47
Oakcrest: 6 11 14 7−38
Gloucester Tech 60,
Cumberland 46
Ronald Smith scored 17 points for the Colts (0-9). Antonio Gil had 15, Myles Timmons eight. Ethan Turner, Michael Willis and Davion Morris each scored two.
Josh Randall led the Lions (6-3) with 34 points.
