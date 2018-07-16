Saint Augustine Prep rising senior Joe Bonczek has committed to play football at Princeton University.
The linebacker made the announcement over the weekend on his twitter account.
COMMITTED⚪️🔶 pic.twitter.com/805mZyaEsN— Joe Bonczek (@joe_bonczek) July 14, 2018
Bonczek, a Press first team All-Star, made 119 tackles, 15 of them for losses and caused two fumbles, during his junior season.
"I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, teachers, and the coaches who have recruited throughout the process," Bonczek said in a statement on his Twitter account. "I would also like to thank everyone who has made sacrifices and helped put me in this position where I'm at today."
The linebacker also had offers from Sacred Heart; Monmouth; Towson, Cornell; Richmond; Air Force; Pennsylvania; and Dartmouth.
Bonczek also played a key role on the Hermits baseball that captured the Non-Public A championship.
