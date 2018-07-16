Joe Bonczek, St. Augustine Prep
Buy Now

St. Augustine Prep’s Joe Bonczek tackles Williamstown’s J.C. Collins during Friday’s game in Buena Vista Township.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Saint Augustine Prep rising senior Joe Bonczek has committed to play football at Princeton University.

The linebacker made the announcement over the weekend on his twitter account.

Bonczek, a Press first team All-Star, made 119 tackles, 15 of them for losses and caused two fumbles, during his junior season.

"I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, teachers, and the coaches who have recruited throughout the process," Bonczek said in a statement on his Twitter account. "I would also like to thank everyone who has made sacrifices and helped put me in this position where I'm at today."

The linebacker also had offers from Sacred Heart; Monmouth; Towson, Cornell; Richmond; Air Force; Pennsylvania; and Dartmouth.

Bonczek also played a key role on the Hermits baseball that captured the Non-Public A championship.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.