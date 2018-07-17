Saint Augustine Prep rising senior Joe Bonczek has committed to play football at Princeton University.
The linebacker made the announcement over the weekend on Twitter.
Princeton is an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Last season, the Panthers went 5-5 (2-5 Ivy League) under coach Bob Surace, a Millville native who starred at both Millville High School and Princeton.
“I’ve been to the (Princeton) campus about six times, and I’ve loved it every time I went there,” Bonczek said.
“It’s got a great family feel, great coaches and it’s a great school. My heart just felt like it was at Princeton.”
Bonczek, a first team Press All-Star, made 119 tackles, 15 of them for losses, and caused two fumbles, during his junior season.
The linebacker said he also had offers from Sacred Heart, Monmouth, Towson, Cornell, Richmond, Air Force, Penn and Dartmouth.
“It was one of the toughest decisions of my life,” the 17-year-old Northfield resident said.
“I’ve probably visited almost all of those schools. I loved my time at all of them, but you have to pick the one that is the best. They were all great with unique qualities that sets them apart from the others, and it’s also tough saying no to someone who has been working with you through the whole recruiting process.”
Bonczek will major in either pre-med or hospital administration.
Bonczek said he is excited for his final season at St. Augustine. The Hermits went 5-5 in longtime coach Pete Lancetta’s first season at the school.
“It speaks for itself, getting into Princeton,” Lancetta said.
“They were all fighting over him, trust me. He’s got the opportunity to set himself up for the rest of his life if he plays his cards right, and I know he will, just like he has in the classroom, with the community and on the football field. He’s the whole package.”
Bonczek said, “It’s always great working with new people.
“It creates new opportunities and new challenges. Coach Pete has taught me a lot about football and life, and I look up to him as a big role model in my life. His opinion influenced my decision, and he helped me a lot during my junior year.”
Bonczek also played a key role on the Hermits baseball that captured the Non-Public A championship this spring.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.