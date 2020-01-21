Dylan Scarpato bowled a 192 to help lead the Hammonton High School boys bowling team to 3-1 victory over Atlantic County Institute of Technology Tuesday in a Tri-County Conference Royal Division match.
Scarpato finished with a 556 series.
Leo Raebiger led the Red Hawks with a 188 point game and a 482 series.
Hammonton 3, ACIT 1 : H: Dylan Scarpato (192 game, 556 series); Robert Feriozzi (180 game, 493 series). ACIT: Leo Raebiger (188 game, 482 series); Gavin Henry (176 game, Record—NA
