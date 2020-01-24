Dylan Scarpato bowled a 532 series to help Hammonton High School boys bowling defeat Deptford 3-1 Friday in a Tri-County Royal Conference match.
Scarpato's best game was a 194. He was followed up by James Colasurdo whose best game was a 185. Colasurdo finished with 522 points in his series.
Hammonton 3, Deptford 1: H: Dylan Scarpato (194, 532), James Colasurdo (185, 522), Robert Feriozzi (196, 491); D: Brendon Ault (267, 634), Joe Prettyman (216, 533), Mike Marlar (195, 457).
GIRLS
Deptford 4, Hammonton 0: D: Paige Clegg (199, 536), Dana Sader (182, 445), Gianna McIntyre (141, 374); H: Francesca Jacobs (162, 426), Samantha Immendorf (127, 373), Ashlynne Scardino (125, 346)
