Gianna Schiattarella helped the Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat Donovan Catholic 2-0 Saturday to win the Shore Conference Tournament.
The first-seeded Rams (29-3) beat the second-seeded Griffins (25-4) 25-23, 25-11.
Schiattarella led Southern with eight kills, four digs, three service points and an ace.
Stephanie Soares had 16 assists, five service points, five digs, two aces and a kill. Rachael Pharo had nine service points, seven digs, six kills, four aces and an assist.
In Friday’s semifinals, the Rams beat fifth-seeded Toms River South (16-7) 25-18, 25-15.
Soares led the Rams with 28 assists, three service points, three digs and a kill.
Pharo had 11 digs, six kills, and six service points. Schiattarella had 12 kills, four digs and three service points.
Girls soccer
From Friday
Oakcrest 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Jasmine LeClair led Oakcrest (6-10) with two goals.
Izzy Vieyra, Maryn Olson and Gabbi Corchiani scored a goal each. Vieyra and Olson had three and two assists, respectively. Gabbie Gibson made nine saves.
Kiara Soto had 15 saves for Lower Cape May Regional (3-15-1).
Wildwood Catholic 2,
Pilgrim Academy 0
Ivy Bolle led Wildwood Catholic (10-5-3) with a goal and an assist.
Carly Murphy scored once. Kimmy Casiello had an assist. Leona Macrina made three saves for the shutout.
Our Lady of Mercy 6,
Camden Tech 0
Olivia Fiocchi led Our Lady of Mercy Academy (16-3-1) with two goals.
Amanda Hastings, Carley Volkmann, Giana Patitucci and Isabella Burhanna scored once each.
Burhanna had three assists. Shannon Kavanagh had two. Abigail Bumbernick had one.
Isabella Testa made one save for the shutout.
Pramilia Murphy had five saves for Camden Tech (4-10).
Palmyra 1,
Buena Reg. 0
Olivia Falicki scored for Palmyra (9-8-2) on an assist from Ella Cannuli.
Julia Dellisanti made five saves for the shutout.
Buena Regional fell to 11-4-3.
Girls tennis
From Friday
Mainland Reg. 5,
Millville 0
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Khushi Thakkar M d. Anna Azari 6-1, 6-1. Madi Hafetz M d. Phoebe Baldasarre 3-6, 6-1, 10-3. Charlotte Walcoff M d. Karleigh McCafferty 7-4, 6-1.
Doubles—Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner M d. Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan 6-3, 6-0. Ella Post and Anusha Yangala M d. Rebecca Bishop and Emily Bishop 7-5, 6-1.
Records—Mainland 17-2.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Middle Twp. 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles—Emily Worster L d. Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-0. Victoria Simonsen L d. Abigail Smith 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6. Delaney Brown L d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs L d. Ava Elisano and Riley Rekuc 6-2, 6-4. Riley Sullivan and Sophia Levin L d. Samantha Payne and Jenna DiPasquale 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Lower 13-5, Middle 6-14.
Barnegat 5,
Lakewood 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Sandra Castillo 6-0, 6-0. Lily Spagnola B d. Yasmin Saucedo 6-1, 6-1. Paige Menegus B d. Magali Lopez 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Ava Baker and Caitlin Anderson B d. Michelle Elias and Tamara Gonzalez 6-3, 6-1. Haley Jencik and Kiara Montanez B d. G Jaimez and Vanessa Nieves 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Barnegat 14-10, Lakewood 4-12.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.