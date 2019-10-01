Maddie Schiffbauer had one goal and an assist in a 2-1 Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey win over Oakcrest High School on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Reese Bracken also had a goal. Maggie Boyle had an assist. Makayla Hueber made nine saves.
Savannah Masker scored for Oakcrest.
No. 10 Clearview reg. 1
Hammonton 0
Gabby Andres scored for Clearview (10-2) on an assist from Gigi McAlpin.
Nevaeh Deichert made one save for the Pioneers, the No. 10 team in The Press Elite 11.
Alexis DeRosa had 24 saves for Hammonton (3-8).
Barnegat 9,
Lakewood 0
Shannon Schiverea led Barnegat (9-2-1) with four goals and an assist.
Julianna Cannizzaro had two. Ava Kennedy, Emily Sellers and Heather Dwyer had one.
Madeline Schleicher had three assists. Haleigh Dengler, Mikenna Reiser and Camryn White had one each.
Madison Kubicz made one save.
Lakewood fell to 0-8.
From Monday
Cedar Creek 1
Bridgeton 0
Kaitlyn DeMaio scored the game’s lone goal for the Pirates (3-9). Hannah McKensie had the assist. Gabbie Luko made two saves.
Kiara Fuega made 19 saves for the Bulldogs (0-9).
No. 7 Ocean City 6,
Vineland 1
Olivia Vanesko and Molly Reardon led Ocean City (9-3) with two goals each.
Meredith Moon and Bridget O’Kane had a goal each for the Red Raiders, No. 7 in the Elite 11. Vanesko, Sophia Ruh, Alexis Smallwood and Nya Gilchrist had an assist each. Nora Bridgeford made two saves.
Lauren Emeigh scored for Vineland (2-7).
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Hammonton 0
Alexis Gray led Egg Harbor Township (8-5) with two goals and an assist.
Anna Smith had a goal. Jette Trumbauer had two assists. Rebecca Macchia made three saves.
Our Lady of Mercy 1,
Deptford 0
Adrianna Dodge scored for Our Lady of Mercy (5-4-1).
Alexandra Kazan made three saves.
Katrina Abrenica had seven saves for Deptford (2-9-1).
