Maddie Schiffbauer scored the only goal Friday in a 1-0 Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
The winning goal came in the first half. Makayla Hueber made eight saves for the shutout. Lower improved to 10-2-1.
Gabbie Luko had four saves for host Cedar Creek (6-12-1).
Toms River South 3,
Lacey Twp. 1
Mia LaBarca led Toms River South (8-6-3) with two goals.
Casey Gardner had a goal. Bailee Hussey and Laurel Nadeau had an assist each.
Haley Billhardt made 13 saves for for Lacey Township (4-12-1).
Barnegat 3, Manchester Twp. 0
Shannon Schiverea led Barnegat (15-4-1) with two goals.
Mikenna Reiser had one goal. Haleigh Dengler had an assist.
Meghan Doctor made 15 saves for Manchester Township (6-9-2).
From Thursday
Rumson-Fair Haven 1,
Southern Reg. 0
Eliana Swell scored on an assist from Meadow Maguire for Rumson-Fair Haven (13-4) in a Shore Conference Tournament semifinal game.
Cecilia Newman had eight saves.
Maddy Brown made 11 saves for Southern Regional (16-2).
