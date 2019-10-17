Shannon Schiverea scored the game winner in a 1-0 Barnegat High School field hockey win Thursday against Jackson Liberty during a Shore Conference B-South game.
Barnegat moved to 14-4-1.
Sarah Duke made eight saves for Jackson Liberty (4-10-1).
Hammonton 6,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Anna Dankel led Hammonton (4-13) with three goals and an assist.
Olivia Osborne had a goal and an assist. Riley Ruberton and Taylor Perna had a goal each.
Maria Berenato had an assist. Alexis DeRosa made four saves.
Laura Bowen scored for Cumberland Regional (6-12-1). Madeline Ott had 23 saves.
Shore Conference semifinal
Rumson-Fair Haven 1,
Southern Reg. 0
Eliana Swell scored on an assist from Meadow Maguire for Rumson-Fair Haven (13-4).
Cecilia Newman had eight saves.
Maddy Brown made 11 saves for Southern Regional (16-2).
