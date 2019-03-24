A young sports program is growing at Cedar Creek High School.
The Pirates girls and boys crew teams have a few seniors, and several young rowers. The overall program has 45 freshmen, including 18 girls and 27 boys.
Mike Manning, the coach of both Cedar Creek teams, has taken several steps to make things better. One big difference is the program no longer has an entry fee for rowers.
Manning has added two more assistant coaches, bringing the total to six. The teams also bought better boats and moved to a better practice site on the Mullica River with deeper water. The new site is five minutes from the school. The old practice site, also on the Mullica River, was shallow and kept the Pirates from rowing at low tide.
“We’ve changed the culture,” said Manning, a second-year head coach. “Crew is an expensive sport, but we wanted it to be more accessible to the students. We did away with the expensive upfront fee to be on the team. Instead, we gave them a fundraising expectation throughout the year. We sold our old boats and picked up quality used ones.
"The new site helps, because now we’ll have more water time, and we're looking for improved boatmanship. Two of the parents built us a dock there.”
High winds kept the area crew teams from beginning over the past weekend. The first Lake Lenape Sprints on Saturday and the Manny Flick Regatta on Sunday were both cancelled.
"Our three senior boys will be in the varsity four, and I expect them to be competitive," Manning said. "The boys team has three (eight-boats) of freshmen. They're nearly all completely new to rowing. We got them out on the water about a week ago. A lot of the boys have high expectations."
Pirates seniors Ryan Jones (who set the erg 2,000-meter school record last year), Nick Coppola and Caior Manson will lead the varsity four, the team's top boat. All were in last year's junior eight, which finished third at the Atlantic County Championships on Lake Lenape.
"It's definitely exciting to be racing in a category so important," said Manson, a 17-year-old Egg Harbor City resident.
Coppola thinks the boys varsity four will be competitive among local crews.
"We were pretty good on ergs last year but not as good in the boat," said Coppola, an 18-year-old Galloway Township resident. "This year I think we'll turn that around."
The girls team has seniors Alexis Mathis, Jazlyn Farrell, Izabelle Del Ross and coxswain Sophia Romano. Those four were in the 2018 junior eight which finished 13th out of 44 boats at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia.
"Our girls are rowing well," Manning said. "The girls in the upper grades will be in a varsity four and junior four. We only have eight rowers and two coxswains at the varsity level, so that works out well. The 10 are all friends and they support each other. I think both boats will be fast."
Mathis, who's also a girls soccer player, holds the girls lightweight 2,000-meter erg school record. "There's a lot of pressure (rowing a varsity four), but I'm really excited for the outcome," said Mathis, 18, of Mullica Township.
Farrell, who was in the varsity four as a sophomore, is glad she came out for crew as a freshman. "I love it, it's a learning experience," said Farrell, 18, of Mays Landing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.