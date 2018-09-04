The Holy Spirit High School field hockey team has been winless for two years, but that negative streak will likely end this fall now that the Spartans have hired coach John DeMarco.
The Holy Spirit website sums up DeMarco’s long coaching career at St. Joseph in Hammonton with some glowing facts: a 316-68-29 career record from 1996-2016, 15 Cape-Atlantic League National Conference titles and five South Jersey championships.
But DeMarco is being patient with a team of less than 20 players, most of whom have a lot to learn about the game.
“It’s totally an adjustment,” DeMarco said. “I was at one school over 30 years (joining the St. Joe field hockey program as an assistant in 1984), so I have to make sure I say the right term when I cheer and instruct.
“But from the time that I first walked in there (at Holy Spirit), I saw the Spartan way. They’re a great Christian family, and the girls welcomed me with open arms. They’re all willing to learn, and that’s all you can ask.”
The high school field hockey season began Tuesday with Holy Spirit hosting Vineland. RESULT
Holy Spirit was 0-14-1 in 2016 and 0-15 last fall. The Spartans haven’t won a game since beating Absegami 2-1 on Oct. 23, 2015.
The Spartans, in 2017, were plagued by injuries. Spirit allowed an average of six goals per game and was nearly always shut out.
DeMarco was hired in May.
“We went back to square-one,” DeMarco said. “All the basic things needed to be reprogrammed into my philosophy. They have only one senior, and a lot of the girls’ knowledge of the game was not very high. I want them to learn the game. I want to win, but I want them to learn the game.”
But the Spartans do have some prospects. Lauren Mevoli, a junior goalie and third-year starter, led the state last year with 388 saves. The one senior is defender Kaylee Lamaine. Kelly Walsh, a junior and the daughter of former Holy Spirit football coach Bill Walsh, is a midfielder and a team leader.
DeMarco called sophomore forward Megan Erdman a team leader, and said that she’ll be on the line with junior Cianna Chillari. DeMarco said that sophomore defenders Ella Lawler and Julia Bannan both have good stickwork. Junior midfielder Aubrey Wittenberger is a transfer from St. Joseph.
“He really gives detail and he helps you with your position,” said Lamaine, a 17-year-old Absecon resident. “It’s nice to have an estimation of what we’re doing. That helps me because last year I was an offensive (midfielder) and I moved to defender. I see a lot of improvement already.”
DeMarco has scheduled a lot of scrimmages, and says he uses them as a season before the real season.
“I do that so that you can correct mistakes, because once the real season starts, it’s too late,” DeMarco said.
Walsh said that practices are upbeat and there is a lot of energy.
“Practices are a lot different than any other years,” the 16-year-old Galloway Townships resident said. “He’s a great man and a great coach. He teaches us positioning and skills, and he’s very patient with us.
“Going into the season we have high hopes, but not too high,” Walsh added. “We know how to take a loss. We have to concentrate on winning our first game and scoring goals.”
Lamaine said that the team is pumped up and ready to go.
“Obviously, we want to get some wins,” Lamaine said.
