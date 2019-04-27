Most of the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships on the Cooper River in Camden County was cancelled due to high winds and waves on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the Holy Spirit High School boys crew team from winning three of the sculling championships.
The event was stopped by the race committee before any of the varsity-four, varsity-eight or other sweep rowing events could be held.
“The winds were 30 mph and gusting up to 40,” Holy Spirit boys crew coach Mike Giegerich said. “There were waves in the water and a couple of the boats flipped, so they cancelled it. The race committe did a great job. They even started it an hour early to try to get it in. We were having a good day and were hoping to get a fourth win, but then they stopped it.”
Holy Spirit’s Jake Curran won the boys varsity-single division in 6 minutes, 9.09 seconds, beating six other rowers. The Spartans lightweight-doubles crew of stroke Will Hoffman and bow Dylan Gattini-Patel won a two-boat race against Montclair by 1.77 seconds in 5:36.75. The novice quad crew of stroke Owen Gresham, Thomas Hunter, Dillon Knoff and bow Aidan Driscoll took a four-boat race by more than 23 seconds in 5:53.28.
