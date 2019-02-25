Four Stockton University athletes earned conference honors Monday.
Luc Swedlund and Justin Ruiz were selected as Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, in men’s lacrosse.
Brendan Doherty was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in baseball.
Tom Strychowski was selected as NJAC Field Athlete of the Week in men’s indoor track and field.
Strychowski, a Lacey Township High School graduate, qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships with a fourth-place finish in the weight throw with a personal-best 16.00 meters at the Armory Last Chance Meet on Friday.
The Lanoka Harbor resident also won the shot put (13.78m).
The junior will compete in the regional championships Friday and Saturday at Ithaca College in New York.
Swedlund led the Ospreys with a career-high nine goals and had two assists in a 27-12 season-opening victory Thursday. His 11-point game was also a career high for the sophomore. Ruiz made 12 saves and posted a .522 save percentage in that game.
Stockton is 1-0 and will host Haverford College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Doherty, a freshman, homered in his first collegiate at-bat Saturday in a doubleheader against Centenary. Doherty is batting .571 with five runs scored and two RBIs.
The Ospreys are 2-0 and will host The City College of New York at noon Saturday in another doubleheader.
