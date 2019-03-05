030519_gal_MLGBB
Mainland's vs.Ocean City's South Jersey Group 3 title girls basketball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday March 4, 2019. Press of Atlanic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The South Jersey Group III champion Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team will play in its first state semifinal game since 1999 on Wednesday.

The Mustangs (26-3), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, will play Westampton Tech, the Central Jersey champion, at 7 p.m. in a Group III game at Deptford Township High School.

Mainland, led by 6-foot-4 Kylee Watson, Claudia Mairone, Taylor Dalzell and freshmen Kaitlyn Boggs and Camryn Dirkes, beat rival Ocean City 41-27 Monday in Linwood for the South Jersey title.

Westampton Tech (20-7), the No. 3 seed in Central Jersey Group III, beat top-seeded Colts Neck 55-44 for the program’s first sectional title.

Early in the season, Westampton Tech lost five straight games but has now won 17 of its last 19, including five in a row. One of the Panthers’ early losses was 53-40 to Rancocas Valley, a team Mainland beat 44-24 in its second game this season on Dec. 15. RV is their only common opponent.

Nisea Burrell and Lillian Gyamfi scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, for Westampton Tech in the win over Colts Neck.

