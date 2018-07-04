Millville High School field hockey player Casey Etter will soon compete with the best in the nation in her age group.
Etter was one of 128 under-16 players selected to play in the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games from July 29-August 2 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. A rising sophomore at Millville, Etter turned 15 on Monday.
“It should be a lot of fun,” said Etter, a Millville resident. “It’s a big thing to get chosen. I know a lot of the girls who got picked, but I’m not sure what team I’ll be on.”
The AAU Junior Olympics is not new to her, because she made the same team last year as a 14-year-old and played in the tournament in Detroit, Michigan. Since her birthday comes after the selection date, she’ll also be eligible for a third time next year.
“It was really fun last year, and it was hard because everyone was so good,” Etter said. “I scored once, and was really excited.”
She was selected after playing for one of two New Jersey teams at the USA Field Hockey National Futures Championship from June 20-24 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Etter, a forward, is the granddaughter of Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy, who became the Thunderbolts’ coach in 1971.
This past fall, Etter scored 11 goals and and had 15 assists as Millville went 19-2-1 and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title outright for the first time since 1996. Millville finished at No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 and Etter was chosen a Press Honorable Mention All-Star.
“Casey made it (the Junior Olympics) last year, but we didn’t announce it,” McCarthy said. “You know how much I love field hockey, and watching her play and progress is so rewarding for me. Casey is a finesse player with a lot of speed and skill. She gets a lot of assists.”
Etter laughed and said that her grandmother always describes her that way. The rising sophomore added, “I really tend to look up and see if someone else has a better shooting opportunity.”
At Millville, Etter is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Corrine, a 2014 graduate who was a field hockey and lacrosse star. Corrine Etter was The Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year as a senior with 128 goals that season. Casey Etter also plays lacrosse and scored 39 goals this spring.
USA Field Hockey will form the 128 players into eight teams and they’ll play each other in a tournament.
