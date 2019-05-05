Five area crews won their divisions in rainy conditions Sunday at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships on the Schuylkill River.
The Ocean City High School girls junior eight won its final by more than two seconds in 4 minutes, 45.42 seconds. The Holy Spirit boys team won the lightweight double, junior double and novice quad categories. The Absegami girls novice four also won.
The O.C. girls junior-eight crew included stroke Ryleigh Mack, Alexis O’Keefe, Vanessa Karayiannis, Michaela Carroll, Juliana Giardina, Maggie Clunn, Carly Dougherty, bow Alexia Schmidt and coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow. Mount St. Joseph was second in 4:47.46.
“They work incredibly hard, and they deserve all the credit,” Ocean City girls crew coach Ian Tapp said of the junior eight. “They’re a great group of girls.
“Mount made a move on us, and they were able to hold them off.”
The Ocean City girls varsity eight finished second in its final to Mount St. Joseph. Mount won in 4:27.17, the Red Raiders finished in 4:33.81. Mainland Regional was sixth.
The Ocean City lineup consisted of stroke Claudia Scherbin, Eve Chiarello, Jenevieva Mulhall, Alexa Japzon, Margaret Kane, Avery Panico, Kira Tracy, bow Samantha Perro and coxswain Lucy Greene.
“The varsity eight had a good race,” Tapp said. “They came out charged up and ready to race, and they said it was their best race so far. They’re excited to keep things going.”
In the boys varsity-eight final, Absegami finished fourth (4:09.54), Mainland was fifth (4:09.80) and Ocean City sixth (4:19.49).
The Holy Spirit girls varsity four was second in a 25-boat division in 5:04.21. The Spartans lost only to Montclair, which won in 5:01.44. The Holy Spirit crew included stroke Haley Bramante, Claira Fucetola, Mollie Knoff, bow Kayla Driscoll and coxswain Megan Shober.
“They (Holy Spirit) had a bad start, but they got their stroke in the middle of the race and finished strong,” Holy Spirit coach Rory Roberts said. “It was their first race in that lineup, so they did well.”
The Holy Spirit boys lightweight double crew, which included stroke Will Hoffman and bow Dylan Gattini-Patel, won a seven-boat division by more than four seconds in 4:55.11.
The Spartans’ junior double crew, which had stroke Joe Glenn and bow Phil Seeger, won an 18-boat category by more than seven seconds in 4:57.08. The Holy Spirit novice quad, which consisted of stroke Owen Gresham, Thomas Hunter, Dillon Knoff and bow Aidan Driscoll, won by 0.84 seconds over Germantown Friends School in the final in 5:09.82. Nine boats were in the division.
“The kids were thrilled at how we did,” Holy Spirit boys crew coach Mike Giegerich said. “The kids want to finish up the year on the podium at Stotesbury and the Nationals. The competition gets harder every week.
“They (the lightweight double crew) have been working hard and they’ve been determined to win Stotesbury and the Nationals since the fall. The junior double looked real strong. They’ve been rowing nice and long with a lot of power and they’re clicking together. We’re so excited about the novice quad. They started off the season slow, but they’re learning how to use their legs.”
The Absegami girls novice-four crew won a nine-boat division by more than five seconds in 6:03.00. The Braves’ lineup included stroke Radwa Awad, Sarah Ghazaz, Hannah Silipena, bow Adrianna Feliciano and coxswain Sara Duran.
