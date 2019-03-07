Ocean City High School field hockey goalie Maddie Kahn has made the USA Field Hockey U-19 Women’s National Team.
Kahn was one of 24 players in the country and the only one from New Jersey to make the elite team following a selection camp in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
It’s not really a surprise.
Kahn is a member of the outstanding WC Eagles club team, of Limerick, Pennsylvania, that sent five other players to the U-19 Team. Also, Kahn, a 17-year-old senior and Ocean City resident, was a member of the USA Field Hockey U-17 National Team last year.
“Making it is really exciting,” said Kahn. “I know a lot of people on the team, and it’s good to be back with my friends playing at a high level. A lot are in college already, and about half or less are in high school. It’s nice to see my play improve to make the team. I was one of the older ones on the U-17 Team, and now I’m one of the younger ones on the U-19 Team.”
Kahn will play this fall for Division I Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with preseason training beginning in August.
Following training camps in March, the U.S. U-19 team will be in Dusseldorf, Germany from April 14-22 and will play Germany’s U-18 Team and Belgium’s U-18 Team. Also, for the first time, the U-19 Team will take part in the Young Women’s National Championships from June 14-18 in Lancaster, Pa.
“I went to the Netherlands with the U-17 Team and went to China two years ago for a national club tournament,” Kahn said. “It helps that I’ve played with a lot of girls on the team because I know how they’re going to defend.
“In Europe they play different styles. Some play a team game, and some are individual. Some play an aerial passing game and some play aggressively.”
The Ocean City standout will train this weekend with the U-19 Team in a camp in Spring Lake, Pennsylvania. The team will have a final camp March 29-31 in Charlottesville, Virginia, before the trip to Germany.
Kahn started three years for Ocean City and helped the Red Raiders to a state Group III championship in 2016 and to the South Jersey Group III title this past fall.
Kelsey Mitchell, a member of the U-16 Women’s National Team in 2008 and 2009, has been Ocean City’s coach since 2017.
“I’m very proud of Maddie,” Mitchell said. “I’m so happy for her achievement as her hard work has paid off. She is a student of the game and has grown immensely as a leader throughout her career as a Red Raider. I couldn’t think of a goalkeeper more deserving of the honor.”
O.C. went 19-4-1 in 2018, and Kahn was a first-team Press All-Star for the second straight year. She had 16 shutouts, and averaged 21 saves in games against state powers West Essex, Oak Knoll, Bishop Eustace and Moorestown.
