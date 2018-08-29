PLEASANTVILLE — Coach Chris Sacco of the Pleasantville High School football team arrived at 7 a.m. on a steamy summer Monday in August for the first day of practice this season.
Several Pleasantville players had beaten him to the field. They rushed out of the locker room to help him unload equipment from his car.
It was a big difference from the first day of practice three years ago in Sacco’s first season.
“Back then,” he said, “the coaches were waiting for the players.”
There are plenty of reasons for the Greyhounds to be eager for the season. Pleasantville, an afterthought on the high school football scene for most of the past two decades, should contend for a South Jersey Group II playoff spot and a West Jersey Football League division title.
The Greyhounds feature several prominent players such as top college prospect Mohamed Toure.
Pleasantville’s revival should be one of the top stories of the 2018 season.
“There’s a different excitement,” Sacco said. “The guys feel like this could really be something special. It was a lot of losing over the years. It was hard to build excitement.”
Pleasantville’s struggle for success began in the early 2000s. The Greyhounds finished 5-5 and qualified for the S.J. Group II playoffs in 2005. But the program deteriorated from there.
The town’s top players often chose to attend parochial schools. Few fans attended games. The Greyhounds went 3-47 from 2010 to 2014.
Sacco took over in 2015. He knows what it takes to build a successful program. Sacco played for Hammonton, a perennial power, graduating in 2003.
He was an assistant coach at Hammonton and at state power St. Joseph of Hammonton.
Still, he admits his friends gave him plenty of funny looks when he told them he was taking over the Greyhounds.
“You don’t shy away from a challenge,” said Sacco, who also is a Pleasantville guidance counselor. “If you’re not willing to go into places that might not look appealing to the outside, then why are you in education to begin with? You get in the field of education to make a difference.”
They Greyhounds were 0-10 in Sacco’s first season. They improved to 4-6 in 2016 and 7-3 last season, losing to perennial power West Deptford 51-12 in the first round of the S.J. Group II playoffs.
Now top players from the city are staying home to play for the Greyhounds.
“Now, we actually keep Pleasantville kids in Pleasantville,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Elijah Glover said.
Those Pleasantville kids include Toure. He is a hard-hitting linebacker and running back, and nearly 20 schools, including Rutgers, Temple, Boston College and Maryland, have offered him scholarships.
Senior quarterback Sahmir Jones threw for 16 touchdowns last season and is one of South Jersey’s most dynamic players. Defensive back Jabril Shakur has committed to attend Monmouth University on a scholarship.
The scholarship offers the Greyhounds have received are a big reason why players now stay in Pleasantville.
“The knock has always been Pleasantville High School and the academics,” Sacco said. “But the kids come here, and they’re doing well in college. If you’re a good football player, colleges will find you.”
Glover typifies Pleasantville’s transformation. He didn’t even play as a freshman.
“I didn’t want to play,” he said. “They were losing.”
Like he did with several other Greyhounds, Sacco spotted the 6-1, 191-pound Glover in the school hallways and convinced him to come out for the team.
Now, Glover is being recruited by more than 15 colleges, including Cornell, Villanova, Army and Navy.
“Coach Sacco really believed in what he was going to do,” Glover said, “and he did it.”
Sacco sells his players on the opportunity to play with people they grew up with.
“It’s more fun to play with your friends and build something,” he said. “They’ve bought into that. Other schools are great, and there are opportunities there. But they have an opportunity (at Pleasantville) they can’t get anywhere else if they stay together. That’s what has helped turn us around.”
The school and the community have embraced the Greyhounds.
Glover remembers hearing Pleasantville students talk about going to see the team play when he was a freshman.
“They were like, ‘We’re not going to watch them lose,’” he said.
Now, Glover says, he hears fans talking about arriving early at games.
Glover and the rest of the Greyhounds take pride in the program’s resurgence. The football team’s success has reverberated throughout the school. Several of Pleasantville’s sports teams are on the upswing.
The boys track and field team won a state title last spring.
“We have an excellent group of kids,” Sacco said. “They’re talented and they want to work hard. These kids are competing in the classroom. They’re competing on the field. They realize if they do what they’re supposed to do, anything is possible.”
