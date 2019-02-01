Drue Nicholas, a junior at St. Augustine Prep, made a strong case for being one of South Jersey’s top golfers over the previous two seasons.
The 16-year-old, who was named The Press Golfer of the Year as a freshman and sophomore, continually adds to his athletic resume.
Nicholas verbally committed in November to continue his education and golf career at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Nicholas received a partial athletic scholarship and will sign a National Letter of Intent as a senior in the the fall.
"Well, first and foremost, it was the coaching staff and everything surrounding them," Nicholas said Friday. "Just the entire personnel and everything the school has to offer. N.C. State is in a great conference, and it gives me the best chance to win a national championship."
Competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Wolfpack finished the 2017-18 season under first-year coach Press McPhaul with two tournament victories and advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2011.
McPhaul hired assistant coach Van Williams shortly after taking over the program in 2017.
The Egg Harbor Township resident also received offers from six other D-I schools, including programs in the ACC, the Southeastern Conference and the Big 10.
“I can't wait to get there," Nicholas said. "I think they can compete with any program in the country. N.C. State has always been a winning school in general and, really, I wanted to be a part of something like that."
N.C. State played four tournaments last fall and finished first among 15 teams in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate tournament for the second consecutive season.
"Something I would like to add to the program, besides always being a great teammate, is my calm demeanor," Nicholas said."I want to bring that calmness factor to my teammates, and hopefully it can rub off and help everyone out."
In 2018, Nicholas won the individual title at the Galloway Invitational for the second straight year and the Cape-Atlantic League championship. He led the Hermits to an 18-1 record that included the team title at the Galloway Invitational.
Nicholas also won the Cape-Atlantic League Individual championship and finished second in the boys division at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament. Nicolas made his first-career hole-in-one at the Garden State Cup.
St. Augustine finished second in the Garden State Cup and in the South Jersey Non-Public A tournament.
"One of the most important things, besides him being an unbelievable golfer, is that it's always about the team with Drue," St. Augustine coach Lenny Dolson said. "Drue is a team player. It's never just about him and, at the next level, that attitude will help him out tremendously.
"And when he does miss shots, he forgets about it and just goes to the next. He has a demeanor to be really good at the college level. I am really happy for him."
Nicholas, who plans to major in business with a focus on finance, said his collegiate goal, besides winning a national championship, is to be an All-American, both academically and athletically.
"I am super excited to get going with college golf," Nicholas said. "It might take time to get used to the transition from high school, but once I do, I should be fine. I can't wait for it. I'm going to have a fun time."
