The St. Joseph High School football team picked up where it left off Saturday afternoon.
Running back Jada Byers ran for six touchdowns as the Wildcats opened the season with a 52-24 win over Hamden Hall Country Day School of Connecticut at the University of New Haven.
St. Joe, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, finished 12-0 last season.
Byers ran 66 yards for a touchdown on the Wildcat’s second play from scrimmage. The junior ran 50 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half to give the Wildcats a 33-0 halftime lead. Byers also scored on runs of 3, 44, 35 and 54 yards.
St. Joe quarterback Jayden Shertel threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to running back Nate Johnson. Brad Lomax and Shertel intercepted passes for St. Joe.
St. Joe (1-0) hosts Millville (0-1) on Saturday.
