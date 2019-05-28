The top-seeded St. Joseph High School softball team defeated fourth-seeded Rutgers Prep 2-0 in the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal Tuesday.
Makayla Veneziale struck out 13 for St. Joseph (19-2), allowing only one hit.
Gianna Terpolilli triple and Katie Dainton went 2 for 3 for the Wildcats.
St. Joseph, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, will play second-seeded Holy Cross in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Rowan University in Glassboro.
Other games:
Pilgrim Academy 18,
Cumberland Christian 1
Cheyne Steinman was 4 for 4 with three triples and four runs scored. Analise LoPresti had two triples and four runs scored for the Pioneers. Molly Williams was 2 for 3. Abby McIntyre was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jordan Tavares struck out seven for the win.
Calvary Academy 17,
Atlantic Christian 6
Shelby Einwechter and Olivia Chapman both hit home runs for Atlantic Christian. Sydney Pearson hit a triple for the Cougars.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.