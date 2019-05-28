hslivesoftballholder

The top-seeded St. Joseph High School softball team defeated fourth-seeded Rutgers Prep 2-0 in the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal Tuesday.

Makayla Veneziale struck out 13 for St. Joseph (19-2), allowing only one hit.

Gianna Terpolilli triple and Katie Dainton went 2 for 3 for the Wildcats.

St. Joseph, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, will play second-seeded Holy Cross in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Rowan University in Glassboro.

Other games:

Pilgrim Academy 18,

Cumberland Christian 1

Cheyne Steinman was 4 for 4 with three triples and four runs scored. Analise LoPresti had two triples and four runs scored for the Pioneers. Molly Williams was 2 for 3. Abby McIntyre was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jordan Tavares struck out seven for the win.

Calvary Academy 17,

Atlantic Christian 6

Shelby Einwechter and Olivia Chapman both hit home runs for Atlantic Christian. Sydney Pearson hit a triple for the Cougars.

