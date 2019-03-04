The Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team fell behind early and lost to host Trenton Catholic 84-43 on Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal game.
Trenton Catholic outscored the Crusaders 22-5 in the first quarter.
Marianna Papazoglou topped Wildwood Catholic (23-6) with 23 points. Alyia Gray-Rivera and Gabby Turco added six points apiece. Lauren McCallion scored four, Kimmy Casiello three and Caitlin Beaulieu one.
“They started out strong, scoring off the opening tap,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said of the Iron Mikes. “They hit a 3 and a layup in the first minute. We broke their press, but they had good defensive pressure. We got into our offense more in the second quarter and afterwards, but we lost to an excellent basketball team today.”
Top-seeded Trenton Catholic (24-3), ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, will meet second-seeded Gloucester Catholic (24-3) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty for the sectional championship. Gloucester Catholic beat sixth-seeded Rutgers Prep 54-47 in the other semifinal.
“We had a great season," DiPatri said. "We set a school record with 23 wins. We beat Gill St. Bernard’s, a state powers, and a lot of great team. The Gill St. Bernard’s win was the biggest of my career at Wildwood Catholic. We have a young team where everyone can come back next year, and we’re looking for even better things in the future.”
Leianya Massenat led the Iron Mikes with 23 points, and Giana Boulden added 14.
Wildwood Catholic 5 13 9 16−43
Trenton Catholic 22 20 20 22−84
WC-Beaulieu 1, Casiello 3, Gray-Rivera 6, McCallion 4, Papazoglou 23, Turco 6.
TC-Aromando 2, Bailey 5, Boulden 14, Boyd 1, Custis 11, Elgizawy 7, Maddox 8, Massenat 23, Saunders 3, Shorts 10.
3-pointers-Papazoglou (2), Gray-Rivera WC. Elgizawy (3), Massenat (2), Shorts (2), Saunders TC.
Records-WC 23-6; TC 24-3.
