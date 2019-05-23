ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School baseball team scored two dominant wins over Wildwood Catholic during the regular season, but needed one good inning to take its South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal game Thursday.
The Spartans, behind winning pitcher Brandon Castellini, kept the game scoreless and scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to win 3-0. Castellini got relief help from Nick Massella and Donovan Patten, and freshman centerfielder Trevor Cohen made a running catch to save at least two runs in the sixth.
Fourth-seeded Holy Spirit improved to 15-7, and 12th-seeded Wildwood Catholic fell to 9-11.
Holy Spirit plays the winner of Friday’s game between top-seeded Gloucester Catholic, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, and eighth-seeded Ranney School, in a semifinal game Tuesday.
“The fact that we were playing Wildwood Catholic a third time was really on my mind,” Holy Spirit coach Jason Downey said. “It’s harder, because things come into play like tendencies and scouting. They were really tough today, but we played it like it was a playoff game, not regular season. We played with intensity and executed. Our goal is to win every pitch and to play to our standard.”
The Spartans had four hits, and three were in the bottom of the fourth inning when they scored two runs. Holy Spirit’s Steven Petrosh singled to left and took second on a wild pitch. Jimmy Pasquale walked. Castellini, batting fourth, singled to center, and a throwing error on the play helped Holy Spirit score its first run.
Shane Solari’s infield single brought in a run to make it 2-0. Cohen bounced one to first for a fielder’s choice, and the third run came in.
Castellini, a junior right-hander who has committed to St. John’s University, worked five innings. He gave up a single by Giacomo Antonicello to start the game, but allowed no more hits. He struck out five and walked none.
“My stuff felt pretty good,” said Castellini, a 17-year-old Vineland resident. “It took me a while to get my curveball working, so I stayed with the fastball and got help from the defense.
“Wildwood Catholic came out with energy and gave us a run for our money. Even though we were slow and flat at first, we always finish strong.”
The Crusaders didn’t fold either, but clutch defense preserved the Holy Spirit win.
Massella gave up a single to Tommy Bolle and a walk to Chris Cruz. Antonicello singled to right, but a throw to third got an out after Bolle changed his mind about trying to score. A wild pitch put runners on second and third. Following a strikeout, Wildwood Catholic’s Justin Klemick belted a long fly to center field, but Cohen chased it down and made a leaping catch for the third out.
“It looked like a routine fly ball, but it started carrying as the wind took it,” said Cohen, a 15-year-old Brigantine resident. “I ran after it, put my glove out and caught it.”
Crusaders pitcher Sean Dougherty struck out one and walked four in six innings.
Wildwood Catholic beat Mater Dei 7-1 on Tuesday. According to second-year coach Jim Norris, that was the program’s first playoff win since he played for the team as a senior in 2010.
“We did everything we could, but we didn’t get the big hit to break the game open,” Norris said. “I was thinking the hit by Justin was going to bring in a couple runs, but they made a big play.
“Holy Spirit is a great program that’s well coached. The fact that we played them so well says that we’ve improved. This is the best season we’ve had since I played in 2010.”
Wildwood Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Holy Spirit 000 300 x — 3 4 2
WP — Castellini 5k. LP — Dougherty 1k.
Records-Wildwood Catholic 9-11; Holy Spirit 15-7.
