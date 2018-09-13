From Thursday
ACIT 5,
Vineland 2
Preston Beasley scored three goals with one assist to lead the Red Hawks (1-1) to a comeback win Thursday.
ACIT trailed 2-1 in the first half.
Colin Beasley and Jeffery Sanchez-Gonzalez added one goal apiece in the win, and Luke Olley made nine saves.
No information for Vineland was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.