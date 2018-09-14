Atlantic Christian 4,
Cumberland Christian 2
Jacob O'Brien scored all four goals for Atlantic Christian (1-0) in its season opener. Elijah Chapman made five saves.
Jayzea Fields scored both Cumberland Christian goals.
