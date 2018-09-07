Atlantic City 3,
Bridgeton 0
Fabian Valdiviezo and Cesar Romero-Pineda scored one goal each for Atlantic City (1-1). Jonathan Murillo made four saves and the Bulldogs had an own goal in the 22nd minute.
Aaron Garcia made eight saves for Bridgeton (0-2).
