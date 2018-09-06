Buena Regional 3,
Holy Spirit 0
Anthony Delgado scored the first goal for Buena in the first half, followed by Billy Donnelly and Charlie Saglimbeni in the second. Santiago Osorno and JJ Ellis had one assist each. Jake Guglielmi had four saves for Buena (2-0).
Matthew Keller had 10 saves for Holy Spirit (0-2).
