The Buena Regional High School boys soccer team defeated Wildwood Catholic 2-1 in double overtime to win its season opener Tuesday at Wildwood Catholic. The Chiefs J.J. Ellis scored the game-winning goal for Buena (1-0) in the second overtime off an assist from Lucas Souder. David Shevchenko added one goal and Jake Gugliemlmi made six saves.
Wildwood Catholic fell to 0-1.
