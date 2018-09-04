Cape May Tech 7,
Holy Spirit 1
Mike Brown and Cooper Gehring scored two goals each to help Cape May Tech beat Holy Spirit. Scotty Witshire, Thomas Buchanan and Jacob Perez added one goal apiece for the Hawks (1-0).
Holy Spirit's De-Quawn Johnson scored the lone goal for the Spartans. Goalie Matthew Keller had four saves, and Aidan Driscoll had six for Holy Spirit (0-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.