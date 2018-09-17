Cedar Creek 5,
Lower Cape May Regional 0
Trey Watson scored two goals and had two assists for the Pirates (1-3).
Marko Grdic, James Endicott and Shaun O'Connor added a goal apiece, and Hunter McDonald had one save.
Mark Ryan had 10 saves for Lower (1-4).
