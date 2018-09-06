Cumberland Regional 8,
St. Joseph 0
Jacob Bodine scored three goals and had one assist to help the Colts (1-1) win of the season. Michael Hamlyn added two goals. Jair Angel, Justin Bennett, Aidan Kennedy and Erick Rodriguez each scored. Miguel Flores also had three assists for Cumberland. Goalie Noe Angel had four saves and Hunter Daveport and Chad Mathias had one save each.
St. Joseph goalie Josh Kahler had six saves for the Wildcats (0-2).
