Egg Harbor Township 2,
Delsea Regional 0
E.J. Martin scored both goals for the Eagles (1-0), while Andronikos Nouragas and Nate DeCosta had an assist each. Goaltender Chance Seacrest made three saves for the shutout.
Justin Garofalo made six saves for the Crusaders (0-1).
