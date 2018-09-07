Egg Harbor Township 5,
Vineland 1
Egg Harbor Township's Burak Cimen and EJ Martin scored two goals each to help the Eagles beat the Fighting Clan. Nick Talvacchio also scored one goal and assisted another. Jayden Guy also had an assist for the Eagles (2-0). Chance Seacrest started at goalie and stopped five saves without allowing any goals.
Cristopher Arellano scored the only goal for Vineland (1-1) assisted by George Percival in the second half. Dominick Vargo had one save and George Vera had six saves.
