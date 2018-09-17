Holy Spirit High School (1-4) defeated St. Joseph 2-1 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Monday.
De-Quawn Johnson and Anthony Lawler scored one goal each for the Spartans. Ryan Keil had five saves, and Aidan Driscoll made eight stops.
Eian Brennan scored for the Wildcats (0-3), and Josh Kahler made 12 saves.
