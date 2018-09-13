From Thursday
Lacey 5,
Barnegat 0
Ian Byrne scored three goals and assisted two for the Lions (1-1) on Thursday.
Miguel Andrade and Sean Moffitt also scored one goal each. Ryan Giles had nine saves to earn the shutout.
