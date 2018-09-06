Mainland Regional 7,
Lower Cape May Regional 0
Mainland scored five goals in the second half to pull away in its season opener. Jack Sarkos scored three goals and Tommy Gordon added two. Isael Serra and Thomas Napoli each added a goal for the Mustangs (1-0). Zach Matik had two saves to earn the shut out.
Mark Ryan had 12 saves for Lower (0-2).
