Jack Sarkos scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime off an assist from Akeem Sterling to give Mainland Regional High School a 3-2 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division boys soccer game Friday.
The goal was Sarkos' second of the game, and he added an assists.
The Mustangs (3-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Tommy Gordon scored, and Devon Ford had an assist. Zach Matik made six saves.
The Falcons (4-1) led 2-1 late in the second half.
Asembo Augo scored both goals for Oakcrest, including one off a free kick in the second half. Mason Stokes assisted on Augo's first-half goal. Matt Boakes made seven saves.
